Swiss Business Photography has focused on professional photography in architecture, people, business, events and products. I respond to your wishes and ideas and have over 25 years of expirience.
In Switzerland I studied photography and in Spain art an art history, that's how i see art in design and architecture. With the right perspective and lighting I support your project.
Contact me for a non-binding offer request:
mw@swissbusinessphotography.ch
I look forward to your contact.
Margrith Widmer Swiss Business Photography
- Services
- professional photography in architecture
- people
- business
- events and products
- Service areas
- Switzerland and all around the world
- Wetzikon
- Switzerland
- Address
-
Usterstrasse 65f
8620 Wetzikon, Switzerland
Switzerland
+41-787131399 swissbusinessphotography.c
Swiss Business Photography
Usterstrasse 65f
8620 Wetzikon
+41 713 13 99