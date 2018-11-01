Your browser is out-of-date.

Bosch (Xiamen) New Energy Co., Ltd.
Solar Energy Contractors in Xiamen, Fujian, China
    • Thailand: Sirindhorn Floating Solar Power Farm - 1.3 MW, Bosch (Xiamen) New Energy Co., Ltd. Bosch (Xiamen) New Energy Co., Ltd. Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Thailand: Sirindhorn Floating Solar Power Farm - 1.3 MW
    Thailand: Floating Solar Power Station - 80 KW, Bosch (Xiamen) New Energy Co., Ltd. Bosch (Xiamen) New Energy Co., Ltd. Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Thailand: Floating Solar Power Station - 80 KW

    Bosch Floating Solar PV System Co., Ltd., as one of top floating solar mounting systems manufacturer in the world gets the certificates of ISO 9001:2015, primarily focusing on the production of floating solar platform systems for floating solar PV power plants & farms. Moreover,custom floating supporting parts are also available from Bosch Floating Solar PV System Company.

    Bosch Floating Solar PV System Company has been forging ahead with determination since the date of establishment,from the production systems like R & D departments, quality control workshops and power experiment stations to the implementation of strict management in every aspect to guarantee best performance solar system. This is the reason why good reputation we have earned from customers and a long-term cooperation we have been keeping.

    Bosch solar PV floating platform manufacturer and professional floating solar system solution provider will offer you high-quality floating solar mounting systems with competitive price. Further understanding is the first step to cooperation, please visit our website.

    Services
    solart
    Service areas
    Xiamen, Fujian, and China
    Address
    361100 Xiamen, Fujian, China
    China
    +86-5926056226 www.bosch-solar.com
