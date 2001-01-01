Your browser is out-of-date.

Ningbo Tianke Electronics Co., Ltd
Electricians in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Reviews
Services

  • Automotive Parts
  • Battery Accessories
  • Plastic parts processing

Projects

    Battery Accessories
    Battery Accessories

    Founded in 2001, Ningbo Tianke Electronics Co., Ltd. is professional in the

    production of automotive injection molded parts, gearbox injection molded parts,

    thin-walled injection molded parts for mobile phone secondary rechargeable

    batteries with advanced high speed injection molding process. We also

    manufacture plastic mould for small household appliances and thin-wall injection

    molded parts for other purposes. In recent years, we have developed a variety of

    battery injection brackets for new energy pure electric vehicles, which are

    trusted by customers.

    The company covers an area of 10,000 square meters and has 8,000 square

    meters of modern standard factory buildings and office buildings. The existing

    management staffs account for 10% of all employees, and technicians account for

    20% of all employees. We have product development and production strength

    supported by Unigraphics, PRO/E, CAD, and other mapping software, CNC processing

    software, quality analysis system software.

    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    318000 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    China
    +86-57465783666 www.nbtianke.com
