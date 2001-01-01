Founded in 2001, Ningbo Tianke Electronics Co., Ltd. is professional in the

production of automotive injection molded parts, gearbox injection molded parts,

thin-walled injection molded parts for mobile phone secondary rechargeable

batteries with advanced high speed injection molding process. We also

manufacture plastic mould for small household appliances and thin-wall injection

molded parts for other purposes. In recent years, we have developed a variety of

battery injection brackets for new energy pure electric vehicles, which are

trusted by customers.

The company covers an area of 10,000 square meters and has 8,000 square

meters of modern standard factory buildings and office buildings. The existing

management staffs account for 10% of all employees, and technicians account for

20% of all employees. We have product development and production strength

supported by Unigraphics, PRO/E, CAD, and other mapping software, CNC processing

software, quality analysis system software.