Founded in 2001, Ningbo Tianke Electronics Co., Ltd. is professional in the
production of automotive injection molded parts, gearbox injection molded parts,
thin-walled injection molded parts for mobile phone secondary rechargeable
batteries with advanced high speed injection molding process. We also
manufacture plastic mould for small household appliances and thin-wall injection
molded parts for other purposes. In recent years, we have developed a variety of
battery injection brackets for new energy pure electric vehicles, which are
trusted by customers.
The company covers an area of 10,000 square meters and has 8,000 square
meters of modern standard factory buildings and office buildings. The existing
management staffs account for 10% of all employees, and technicians account for
20% of all employees. We have product development and production strength
supported by Unigraphics, PRO/E, CAD, and other mapping software, CNC processing
software, quality analysis system software.
- Service areas
- Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
- Address
-
318000 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
China
+86-57465783666 www.nbtianke.com