As a leading provider of stairlifts installation & services in NJ and NYC, Freedom Stairlift is a family-owned, Acorn, Handicare & Harmar certified stairlifts dealer. We offer both outdoors and indoors stairlift solutions. Whether you are looking for a straight stairlift or a curved stairlift or outdoor stairlift, we have you covered. We also sell other stairlift equipment such as wheelchair lifts, platform lifts, and more. Contact us today to find out about the full range of products we offer as well as the benefits you can gain.Visit our website for complete collection of stairlifts products, from straight stairlifts for sale, curved stairlifts for sale to outdoor stairlifts for sale.