As a leading provider of stairlifts installation & services in NJ and NYC, Freedom Stairlift is a family-owned, Acorn, Handicare & Harmar certified stairlifts dealer. We offer both outdoors and indoors stairlift solutions. Whether you are looking for a straight stairlift or a curved stairlift or outdoor stairlift, we have you covered. We also sell other stairlift equipment such as wheelchair lifts, platform lifts, and more. Contact us today to find out about the full range of products we offer as well as the benefits you can gain.Visit our website for complete collection of stairlifts products, from straight stairlifts for sale, curved stairlifts for sale to outdoor stairlifts for sale.
- Services
- Stairlift Installation
- Curved Stairlift Rental
- Service areas
- North Jersey
- New York City
- Long Island
- Nassau County
- Sussex County
- Westchester County
- Connecticut
- Rockland County
- NY
- New York
- USA
- Huntington Station
- Show all 12 service areas
- Address
-
45A East 25th Street
11743 Huntington Station, NY, USA
United States
+1-8779201492 freedomstairlift.com