Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Freedom Stairlift
Staircases & Railings in Huntington Station, NY, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    As a leading provider of stairlifts installation & services in NJ and NYC, Freedom Stairlift is a family-owned, Acorn, Handicare & Harmar certified stairlifts dealer. We offer both outdoors and indoors stairlift solutions. Whether you are looking for a straight stairlift or a curved stairlift or outdoor stairlift, we have you covered. We also sell other stairlift equipment such as wheelchair lifts, platform lifts, and more. Contact us today to find out about the full range of products we offer as well as the benefits you can gain.Visit our website for complete collection of stairlifts products, from straight stairlifts for salecurved stairlifts for sale to outdoor stairlifts for sale.

    Services
    • Stairlift Installation
    • Curved Stairlift Rental
    Service areas
    • North Jersey
    • New York City
    • Long Island
    • Nassau County
    • Sussex County
    • Westchester County
    • Connecticut
    • Rockland County
    • NY
    • New York
    • USA
    • Huntington Station
    • Show all 12 service areas
    Address
    45A East 25th Street
    11743 Huntington Station, NY, USA
    United States
    +1-8779201492 freedomstairlift.com
      Add SEO element