PERFECT SQUARE INTERIORS
Carpenters in Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Price/hr: $80
    • This is Rajesh from PERFECT SQUARE INTERIORS INTERIORS.We are professional in installing Wardrobes,Modular Kitchens,Entertainment Units, Crockery Units and More. We are having a team of 10 members with 9+years of experience in Interior Designing Work. We want to be a vendor in your company.So kindly connect us to the certain department.                                                  Our Office Address:PERFECT SQUARE INTERIORS, Krishna Nagar, Yousufguda,Hyderabad.Telangana-500045  Phone No:+91-9701437030, +91-9121827308  Mail Id:perfect2hyd@gmail.com.                                   We are looking for your reply. Thank You

    Service areas
    Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    Address
    8-3-231/B/341 & 342
    500045 Hyderabad, Telangana, India
    India
    +91-9701437030
