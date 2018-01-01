A first generation Haitian American based in Philadelphia. As a young man, I would dream of getting into real estate. In 2018, I achieved that goal. However, being the hands on type, I found myself wanting more. In 2019 I became a certified member of InterNACHI. The InterNational Association of Certified Home Inspectors the world’s largest inspection trade association. I abide by the InterNACHI standards of practice and code of ethics in good standing.At Certified Home Inspectors we believe in providing our customers with a thorough visual inspection. The way we achieve that is by incorporating the use of, thermal imaging. A noninvasive method of inspecting a structure. The majority of what goes on in a structure cannot be seen by the naked eye yet, leaves a thermal footprint.