Caldwell Investment Management Ltd (‘Caldwell’) is a registered Toronto-based portfolio manager and investment fund manager that offers mutual funds and pooled fund products to both individual and institutional investors. With Caldwell U.S. Fund being the continuing fund, Caldwell Investment Management decided to merge Clearpoint Global Dividend Fund (“Clearpoint Global Fund”) and Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (“Caldwell U.S. Fund”). Under the merger, Series A units of Clearpoint Global Fund were exchanged for Series A units of Caldwell U.S. Fund corresponding to the exchange ratio of 0.6527 units of Caldwell U.S. The previous unitholders of Clearpoint Global Fund are not required to make any move to be regarded as unitholders of Caldwell U.S. Fund. Furthermore, unitholders of Caldwell U.S. Fund are not required to take action as they will remain as unitholders of Caldwell U.S. Fund. Despite changes, Caldwell Investment Management ensures to provide discretionary investment management and asset allocation services through structures investment vehicles and portfolio and risk management services. To know more about the merger, check out https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/caldwell-investment-management-ltd-announces-completion-of-merger-of-clearpoint-global-dividend-fund-and-caldwell-u-s-dividend-advantage-fund-1028645463.

Services Financial Services, Financial, and Finance Service areas Toronto, ON, and Canada Address 150 King Street West, Suite 1702

M5H 1J9 Toronto, ON, Canada

Canada

+1-4165930353 markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/caldwell-investment-management-ltd-announces-completion-of-merger-of-clearpoint-global-dividend-fund-and-caldwell-u-s-dividend-advantage-fund-1028645463