TM Inspections is owned and operated by Travis Martin. I am a graduate of the New Construction Inspection Training Program through the Canadian Association of Home and Property Inspectors (CAHPI) which allows me to inspect new build homes according to the Construction Performance Guidelines of Tarion Warranty. I am also trained to inspect the following components of houses: roof, structure, electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, insulation, interior and exterior components, and any safety concerns. I encourage the client to attend the home inspection to better understand the home. All inspections follow the Ontario Association of Home Inspectors (OAHI) standards of practice and code of conduct.





Email: travis@tminspections.ca



