Nahawi Design Studio
Designers in Sharjah—United Arab Emirates
    • Carma Offices, Nahawi Design Studio Nahawi Design Studio Modern Study Room and Home Office Wood
    Carma Offices
    Audi Volkswagen Office in Dubai, Nahawi Design Studio Nahawi Design Studio Modern Study Room and Home Office Wood
    Audi Volkswagen Office in Dubai
    MNK Studio, Nahawi Design Studio Nahawi Design Studio Electronics Wood-Plastic Composite
    MNK Studio

    Nahawi Design Studio is an interior design company in the UAE, that adopts a modern approach to interior design. We prioritize 3d visualisation over typical presentation methods and love to explore cutting-edge materials and technology in our designs. We have also introduced 3d printing to create one-of-a-kind features that enhance the spaces we design. But it’s not all about technology; along with creativity and technical excellence, ethical standards are the very foundation of our work. Transparency, ethics, and quality are our core values, and we make sure to honor them in everything we do.


    Services
    • Residential Interior Design
    • Hospitality Interior Design
    • Commercial Interior Design
    Service areas
    United Arab Emirates
    Address
    Buheira Corniche Rd Sharjah Office 1404 , Al Batha Tower
    65399 Sharjah—United Arab Emirates
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-65737318 nahawids.com
