Cambridgeshire Artificial Grass
Gardeners in Cambridge, UK
Services

  • artificial grass
  • cambridge artificial grass
    • Cambridgeshire Artificial Grass are number 1 brand for synthetic turf surfaces. We are based in Bar Hill and are your local artificial grass fitters in Cambridge. We have the skills, experience and expertise so you can be sure of quality service. We 10 years warranty on our grass you can rest assured. We also supply and install resin driveways, composite or natural decking, fencing and paving services.

    Service areas
    Cambridge, UK
    Address
    Unit 24, 16 Trafalgar Way, Bar Hill
    CB23 8SQ Cambridge, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1223660607 www.cambridgeshireartificialgrass.co.uk
