Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hargrave Heating and Plumbing Services Gateshead
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Gateshead, UK
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Hargrave Heating and Plumbing Services for Gateshead. All our heating and gas engineers are Gas Safe Registered and fully insured.

    All of our Heating and Plumbing Engineers can work on residential properties and commercial businesses.

    We offer a full range of gas services including:Boiler Installation, Repair, Maintenance and Servicing. Central Heating Installation, Repair, Maintenance and Servicing. Plumbing services, including all pipe work. We also provide a full Bathroom and Wet room installation and finishing service, creating and fully fitting beautiful bathrooms in homes within Gateshead, Newcastle and County Durham.

    Whatever you need, call our Gas, Heating and Plumbing Experts Today.

    Services
    • Central Heating Repairs
    • Boiler Installation
    • Boiler Maintenance
    Service areas
    Gateshead, UK
    Address
    67 Sheriffs Way
    NE9 5PJ Gateshead, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7825132805 www.hargraveheatingandplumbing.co.uk
      Add SEO element