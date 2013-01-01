Dazzle Designs Interior was founded in 2013, Since the beginning we have Designed & Delivered that you deserve. Dazzle Designs offers a new and an innovative approach in which we help you visualize your dream with Interior Design that's amazing, beautiful and Wow is only being crafted for you.

Dazzle Designs has highly talented and staunch interior design professionals who offer complete design solutions. To create the "WOW" factor we maintain one designer criteria rather than having a bunch of designers working on one project which tremendously blends the whole Interior concept for all kinds of projects may it be Offices, Apartments, Villas, Independent Floors, Retail Outlets or Restaurants.

Since beginning our journey in this field, our dedication to the work and motivation to grow have led us to exceptional projects and experiences. We are grateful for a profession we all are passionate about, and we are proud to share examples of our greatest work. Take a moment to check out our portfolio, and get in touch with us for any questions.