Exterior painters based in Glasgow & Edinburgh, offering exterior wall coating and masonry painting in Central Scotland.

Exterior Painters Edinburgh is the exterior painting division of Wall Coating Scotland, offering the more affordable option of exterior masonry paint application for homes and businesses in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Central Scotland.

Wall Coating Scotland are experts in transforming the outside of Scottish homes with long-term, weatherproof and dirt resistant quality materials.

We treat the walls of your home with:

*Exterior Masonry Paint*Exterior Wall Coatings*Harling*K-Render*Pebble Dashing*Roughcasting*UPVC Cladding & Roofline

Although we always promote the superior exterior finish using proPERLA Wall Coatings, we realise that some people's budget's and circumstances mean that the highest quality masonry paint is more suitable for them.

For quite some time we point-blank did not provide exterior painting using paint products but due to high demand we are now providing this should exterior wall coating not suit. Lots of Scottish homeowners had good reason to prefer standard exterior painting such as they are trying to sell their homes and are just looking to make it more presentable to help them attract buyers.

We use Sandtex masonry paint, which is a product we encourage you to do your research and due diligence on. Should you do this, you will discover that it is the UK's leading masonry paint product and for good reason.

Sandtex sustains its exterior finish against dirt, adverse weather, moisture, (Scottish rain) mould and other wear and tear. It is still only paint, but we would summarise a description on Sandtex masonry paint by saying it's the best exterior painting product you can apply to your exterior walls.

Should you decide to contact us to paint your exterior, you will also benefit from hiring our experienced exterior painters and wall coaters who have a fantastic reputation in Edinburgh and the Scottish Central Belt.

We are proud members of Checkatrade, fully insured and hies approved installers making us a reliable option if you are looking to have the exterior of your house enhanced. To arrange a free survey call 0131 357 6053 or complete the short contact form on our website.