Lakeland Foundation Repair
General Contractors in Lakeland, FL, USA
    • Lakeland Foundation Repair offers the best solutions for your foundation repair needs. As your local Lakeland, FL, technicians, we can save you more on professional service contractors. From maintenance and repairs to complete house leveling, you can hire us for it all. Whatever your home needs to stay safer every day, you can rely on our technicians. We offer annual safety inspections, new foundations, replacement systems, and more. When you have sloping floors and cracked trim, you need our foundation repair contractors for: Pier and Beams, Concrete Slabs, Crawlspaces, Maintenance Services, Replacements, and more. Because we assist homeowners every day, we have seen every scenario possible. Whatever repair options you need most, call 863-617-7674.

    Services
    Foundation Repair, Concrete Contractor, and General Contractor
    Address
    929 Gilmore Ave #74
    33801 Lakeland, FL, USA
    United States
    +1-8636177674 lakelandfoundationrepair.com
