Precision design and meticulous attention to detail is at the bedrock of everything RIOBUILD does from small refurbishments, extensions, compact garden offices to the large scale eco-homes and commercial business premises. We design, build and manufacture (Off-Site) buildings for nationwide installation. Based on the extensive experience we’ve carefully selected and partnered with trusted suppliers to allow us to deliver on our promises so our designers and project managers can maintain regular contact with our installation teams to ensure that your project runs smoothly from start to finish.We have over 25 years in the Construction Industry and are experts in creating stunning spaces that are also sympathetic to the environment. We have dedicated construction teams who’ve been with us designers offering their expertise to every project, all bound together with solid British engineering at the core of our buildings. With conscious design and specification decisions at the heart of our buildings and a skilled team of craftsmen, we can ensure that every detail is taken care of.