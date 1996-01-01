Your browser is out-of-date.

Xiangshan Victor Hardware Co., Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Aluminium Lever Door Handle
    Aluminium Lever Door Handle

    Established in1996, Xiangshan Victor Hardware Co., Ltd is a professional

    manufacturer and supplier of Building Hardware and Furniture Hardware, as a

    company of export trading,we provide a wide range of hardware products covering

    Building & Furniture Hardware such as Door Lever Handles, Lock Bodies, Boss

    Handles, Bar Handles, Pulls & Knobs, Stair Rod etc. All the items

    manufactured in our company mainly made of Zinc Alloy, Solid Brass &

    Stainless Steel etc. So far, we have developed 30 series and about more than 300

    different specifications. Due to high quality with competitive prices, our

    product lines have been selling well throughout Western Europe, Eastern Europe,

    North America, South America and other countries.

    Our company is located in Xiangshan Economic Development Zone of Ningbo City,

    Zhejiang Province of CHINA. We have production bases covering an area of 6000

    square meters & Employee of 200 people. In addition, as the Ningbo port

    which is one of biggest seaports in China, the convenient sea transportation has

    brought us more opportunities and competitive advantages in foreign markets.

    We have also won recognition and trust from our customers for our advanced

    equipment, strong R&D power and strict quality control system. With more

    than ten years of production and R&D experiences, we have the ability to

    meet all customer requirements.

    Quality: We have the advanced equipment & strict quality control system

    ,which can ensure the quality of the products.

    Services
    • Building Hardware
    • door handle
    • cabinet knob
    • stair rod
    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    315700 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +86-57465803302 www.victorhardware.com
