Next Level Home Inspections LLC. was founded upon the core values of Trust, Honor, and Integrity. We are family-owned, not a multi-inspector company. When we bought our first house, we did our due diligence and had an inspection. Unfortunately, the inspector who evaluated our property and its components were not properly trained, and we unknowingly bought a “money pit.” We spent years making improvements and additions as our family grew. Today, we absolutely love our house and appreciate it more because of all the hard work we have put into it.We wanted to prevent other families from undue hardships and heart-aches, so we decided to combine our 25 years of construction experience with the blood, sweat, and tears to establish Next Level Home Inspections, LLC.



