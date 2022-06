๐€๐‘๐“๐‘๐„๐๐ƒ ๐ˆ๐๐“๐„๐‘๐ˆ๐Ž๐‘ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐ˆ๐Ž is a thriving ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ-๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง company. Aside from residential design, we offering renovation services for wide range of clients ranging from projects involving glamorous retail stores, to functional corporate offices and luxurious homes within your budgetary. Whether you need a quick refresh of furniture and paint colors, or an extensive whole-house renovation, we providing the expertise to make sure the project runs smoothly to deliver you a finished product of the highest quality. As a team of designers, we are uniquely qualified to translate your property vision into visuals. Our team of qualified designers, and construction team works towards meeting the best and this often surpasses our customersโ€™ expectations. From the start to finish the clientโ€™s taste is taken into consideration and incorporated. Our aim is to help clients to transform their space into an environment that has a unified look and comfortable. ๐Ž๐”๐‘ ๐•๐ˆ๐’๐ˆ๐Ž๐ To be one of the Malaysia leading interior design and renovation company providing supreme quality products and services that exceeding the customersโ€™ expectations and eventually contributing to Malaysiaโ€™s socio-economic growth. ๐Ž๐”๐‘ ๐Œ๐ˆ๐’๐’๐ˆ๐Ž๐ We are committed to delivering inspired designs that fulfill client expectations through collaboration and exceptional service. Our goal is always to create designs tailored to our clientsโ€™ unique personal styles, practical needs and budgets.

Services 1 Stop Service and Design and Build Service areas Bayan Lepas, Penang, Malaysia Address No 49 Lorong Mahsuri 1, Bayan Baru

11950 Bayan Lepas, Penang, Malaysia

Malaysia

+60-164135377 artrendsdnbhd.wixsite.com