Founded by Family, for Family! Crawl Space Brothers has over 10 years experience in the crawl space industry. We contribute our success to our locally owned, family feel paired with our excellent customer service. Our Charlotte location is led by Matthew. He has been in the crawl space business since high school. Our work is backed up with the best service and customer care in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. Make sure to check out our proprietary realtor program and partners. Services include, crawl space encapsulation, vapor barriers, dehumidifier systems, crawl space insulation, spray foam insulation, organic fungal treatment, crawl space clean outs, drainage systems, sump pumps, crawl space clean air systems, and much more.



