6 &amp; Fix Heating and Cooling
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Raleigh, NC, USA
Reviews (0)
    • When you need an air conditioning unit or heater repaired, it can’t wait! You have always been able to count on 6 & Fix Heating & Cooling to quickly diagnose the problem and work to quickly find a solution. We know HVAC emergencies can strike at any time. That’s why we are excited to announce that 6 & Fix Heating & Cooling is now available for service 7 days a week with NO OVERTIME CHARGES!

    Services
    Heating & Cooling
    Service areas
    • Durham
    • NC
    • USA
    • Raleigh, NC, USA
    Address
    9006 Glenwood Ave
    27617 Raleigh, NC, USA
    United States
    +1-9197366661 6andfix.com
