S.J. Pointer
Restoration & Renovation in Sidcup, UK
Reviews (0)
    • Brick Pointing Restoration, S.J. Pointer S.J. Pointer
    Brick Pointing Restoration
    Brick Cleaning in Putney, London, S.J. Pointer S.J. Pointer
    Brick Cleaning in Putney, London
    Brick Paint Removal in Sidcup, S.J. Pointer S.J. Pointer
    Brick Paint Removal in Sidcup
    Pebbledash removal restoration in Hackney, London, S.J. Pointer S.J. Pointer
    Pebbledash removal restoration in Hackney, London

    We are a family-run company providing brick restoration services in London for over twenty years. As a result, gained experience and skills allow us to offer the highest quality brick pointing, brick cleaning, paint removal, pebbledash removal, brick arch repairs and many more. Throughout the masonry restoration process, performed following brickwork conservation principles, we strive to achieve the highest aesthetic and technical standards.

    Services
    • brick cleaning
    • brick pointing
    • brick paint removal
    • brick restoration
    • pebbledash removal
    Service areas
    Sidcup, UK
    Address
    29 Ladbrooke Crescent
    DA14 4RU Sidcup, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-7947473542 www.sjpointer.co.uk
