PB Builder Ltd is a Sutton, South London based building company. We can complete the majority of building construction jobs from building a house extensions, converting a lofts, through bathroom fitting, kitchen fitting, to tiling, carpentry or painting and decorating. All our construction and house refurbishment services are carried out following the building authority regulations, and each procedure is carefully monitored. Moreover, our professionals are highly experienced and qualified builders who can deliver all your requirements.
- Services
- House extensions
- Loft conversions
- Kitchen fitting
- Bathroom fitting
- House refurbishment
- Painting and decorating
- Tiling
- Carpentry
- Concreting
- Show all 9 services
- Service areas
- London and UK
- Address
-
5 Saltash Close
SM1 2JL London, UK
United Kingdom
+44-7445395329 pb-builder.co.uk