Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Fantastic Pest Control Brisbane
Other Businesses in Clayfield QLD, Australia
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    The pest company that you can count on!


    Fantastic Pest Control Brisbane provides expert pest control services. It doesn’t matter if it’s full property inspection or infestation treatment, we can help you get rid of the nasty pests. We got the necessary equipment, the right products and experience to handle any type of pests, like rats, mice, spiders, ants, moth, termites, bed bugs, cockroaches and even possums. You can learn more about the services we provide on our website!

    Services
    • Rat Control
    • Mice Control
    • Ant Control
    • Spider Control
    • Termite Control
    • Moth Control
    • Bed Bug Control
    • Cockroach Control
    • Possum Removal
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Clayfield QLD, Australia
    Address
    1/767 Sandgate Rd
    4011 Clayfield QLD, Australia
    Australia
    +61-730883208 fantasticpestscontrol.com.au/brisbane
      Add SEO element