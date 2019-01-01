Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tribe
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi, Delhi, India
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • CATALOG, Tribe Tribe Commercial spaces Reinforced concrete Grey
    CATALOG, Tribe Tribe Commercial spaces Reinforced concrete Multicolored
    CATALOG, Tribe Tribe Commercial spaces Reinforced concrete Grey
    +4
    CATALOG
    STYLING , Tribe Tribe Living roomAccessories & decoration Solid Wood Beige
    STYLING , Tribe Tribe Living room Solid Wood Wood effect
    STYLING , Tribe Tribe Nursery/kid’s room Solid Wood Yellow
    STYLING

    Devika Diwan is an designer, stylist and consultant with a difference. Based in Delhi, she provides styling, prop sourcing for residential and commercial design and style consultancy for developers, architects and design studios etc. She has already carved a niche for herself in the fascinating world of interior styling.

    Services
    interior design/styling/consultancy
    Service areas
    • New Delhi
    • New Delhi, Delhi, India
    Address
    m-3 greater kailash 2
    110048 New Delhi, Delhi, India
    India
    +91-9873118566 www.facebook.com/diwandevika
      Add SEO element