Yuyao Yazi Packaging Products Factory is located in Yuyao City, Ningbo. It
has the largest cargo port in the world and is one of the fastest growing cities
in China. The traffic is very convenient,100km from Hangzhou and 175km from
Shanghai.
We specialize in the production of cosmetic packaging products such as
cosmetic jar,spray bottle,acrylic jar,cosmetic plastic boxes, cream boxes, and
capsules. It is a professional manufacturer integrating new product development,
mold development, injection molding, bronzing printing and surface UV treatment.
The products are exported to many developed countries and many well-known
domestic cosmetics companies, with an annual production capacity of 6 million
sets.
- Services
- Cosmetic jar, spray bottle, and Acrylic jar
- Service areas
- Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
- Address
-
315400 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
Macau SAR China
+86-57462425993 www.yyyazi.com