Yuyao City yazi packaging products factory
    Spray bottle

    Yuyao Yazi Packaging Products Factory is located in Yuyao City, Ningbo. It

    has the largest cargo port in the world and is one of the fastest growing cities

    in China. The traffic is very convenient,100km from Hangzhou and 175km from

    Shanghai.

    We specialize in the production of cosmetic packaging products such as

    cosmetic jar,spray bottle,acrylic jar,cosmetic plastic boxes, cream boxes, and

    capsules. It is a professional manufacturer integrating new product development,

    mold development, injection molding, bronzing printing and surface UV treatment.

    The products are exported to many developed countries and many well-known

    domestic cosmetics companies, with an annual production capacity of 6 million

    sets.

    Services
    Cosmetic jar, spray bottle, and Acrylic jar
    Service areas
    Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    315400 Ningbo, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +86-57462425993 www.yyyazi.com
