Royalty Reflections
Grosse Pointe Park, MI, USA
    • Royalty Reflections is a lavish upscale Mirror Photo Booth company that provides our clients with a one of a kind entertainment experience they will never forget. Our 65 inch mirror booth is uniquely surrounded by a rustic golden frame which catches the attention of anyone walking past, making it virtually impossible not to stop and strike a pose.  As ambassadors in this industry we take pride in rolling out the red carpet, catering to our clients every need. Keeping them engaged with our interactive screens, custom props, backdrops, add on services, energetic and outgoing concierge. Whether it’s a wedding reception, club, baby shower, church event, sweet 16, anniversary or corporate event, royalty reflections guarantees this will be the first and last mirror booth company you will choose.  We proudly service the surrounding areas of Detroit, Pontiac, Flint, Saginaw, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Mount Clemens and Port Huron.

    Address
    15001 Kercheval Ave STE 189
    48230 Grosse Pointe Park, MI, USA
    United States
    +1-2482707554 www.royaltyreflections.com
