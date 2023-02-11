The Gentle Pet Passages is located in New Braunfels, USA. We are offering services like Gentle pre-euthanasia sedation, dog and cat euthanasia, Clay Paw, and Assistance with transport for aftercare. We’re a veteran-owned small business that values family and loyalty. With Gentle Pet Passages, we use a pre-sedative to help ensure your pet gently passes. This gentle passage is critically important and personal to me. We want your pet to see a loving family, feel your touch, and peacefully drift off to sleep. For more information contact us at http://gentlepetpassages.com
244 FM 306 , ste.120-312
78130 Texas
United States
+1-2104144311