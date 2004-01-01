Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Basement Waterproofing Toronto
General Contractors in Toronto, ON, Canada
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Interhome Waterproofing offers detailed service for its basement waterproofing in Toronto. If you are dealing with a leaky and wet basement, their contractors are experts. Their basement waterproofing in Toronto is the solution to restore the health of the foundation in every home or building. Their service ensures the condition of your property and to keep the safety of your family. Whether you have a cracked foundation or been compromised, contact Interhome Waterproofing. They are a family operated company, serving homeowners since 2004 with complete waterproofing needs. To have a skilled and qualified basement waterproofing in Toronto, feel free to get in touch with them. Email them at info@interhomewaterproofing.com or visit their office located at 421 Nugget Avenue, Scarborough, Ontario, M1S 4L8, Canada. You may also contact them at 416-836-5253 or check their website.


    Service areas
    Toronto, ON, Canada
    Address
    421 Nugget Ave
    M1S 4L8 Toronto, ON, Canada
    Canada
    +1-4168365253 torontobasementwaterproofing.com/waterproofing-contractors/basement-waterproofing-toronto
      Add SEO element