Corksribas
Flooring in São Paio de Oleiros, Portugal
    • Naturcork - Homogeneous Collection, Corksribas Corksribas Floors Cork
    Naturcork - Homogeneous Collection

    CORKSRIBAS means tradition and know-how about this dazzling material - cork. We bring you nature through design and innovation keeping the balance of our relationship with sustainability and welfare for future generations.

    Services
    • Agglomerated Cork—Blocks and Sheets
    • Granulated Cork;
    • Cork Floor
    • Cork Wall Coverings;
    • Cork Underlayment;
    Service areas
    We export worldwide.
    Address
    Rua Quinta do Valado 390
    4536-907 São Paio de Oleiros, Portugal
    Portugal
    +351-227459007 corksribas-usa.com
