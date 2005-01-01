Guru Interior Design and Engineering Company is an award-winning firm founded in Taipei in 2005. With a wide range of expertise, Guru Interior Design has undertaken design projects in residential, commercial, clubhouses, showrooms and office spaces, amongst others. Our design approach entails paying utmost attention to the exclusive and unique character of each space we work with. Whilst carefully considering the clients’ vision and lifestyle, we aim to translate their aesthetic goals through a process that involves careful planning, conceptualisation, and creativity. We believe in a unique style of design that is an “interpretation of life” through “function and form”.

By upholding the spirit of original design and maintaining high standards in style and taste, we strive to meet our clients’ expectations through presenting perfect examples of diverse design approaches. We place special emphasis on the relationship between people and space. Our unique designs are realised through interpretations of lifestyle from the perspective of spatial art. Combined with a rational approach to spatial planning and the aesthetics of space, the essence of each space is shaped through a distinctive spatial field. We aim to derive the perfect implementation of our clients’ lifestyle and ideal residence through the vocabulary of design. Our ultimate goal is to enhance the aesthetics of a residential space and to establish a professional brand of interior design.



