Serviman USA
Building cleaning in Miami, FL, USA
    SERVIMAN is a cleaning company located in Doral, FL, dedicated to provide Cleaning and Maintenance Services to businesses and individuals, such as Deep Cleaning, Move In / Move Out Cleaning, Stain Removal, Carpet Cleaning, Mattress Cleaning, Pressure washing of floors, and much more!

    Services
    • HouseCleaning Services
    • Office Cleaning Services
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Installation of Security Cameras
    • Installation and Repair of Electrical Systems
    • Pressure Washing of Floors
    • Painting Services
    • Shutter Instalation
    Service areas
    Miami, FL, and USA
    Address
    Nw 58 St. Suite 180
    10773 Miami, FL, USA
    United States
    +1-7863664931 servimanusa.com
