Cocojojo are one of the foremost manufacturers of derma-cosmetic products from natural plants and natural oils. Our laboratories produce the highest quality natural oils that can be adapted for cosmetic, pharmaceutical and aroma-therapeutic uses. We are extremely proud to have more than 100 different natural oils in our stock, all made with high quality ingredients for both retail and wholesale quantity. Our best coffee oil is a soothing, humectant which draws moisture from the air to the skin