Yu Architect
Architects in Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    • Based in Malaysia, Yu Architect is a tightly knit, well rounded and explorative group of architects looking to do good work while striking a balance between practical issues such as finance, timing and quality. Focused on residential works and elevation of existing commercial buildings, we are constantly sharpen our skills via working closely with local craftsman and suppliers.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and masterplanning
    Service areas
    • Kuala Lumpur
    • Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
    • Malaysia
    Address
    A-0-3, Jalan 12/144A, Taman Bukit Cheras
    56000 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    Malaysia
    +60-123869325 www.YuArchitect.com
