Based in Malaysia, Yu Architect is a tightly knit, well rounded and explorative group of architects looking to do good work while striking a balance between practical issues such as finance, timing and quality. Focused on residential works and elevation of existing commercial buildings, we are constantly sharpen our skills via working closely with local craftsman and suppliers.
- Services
- Architecture, Interior Design, and masterplanning
- Service areas
- Kuala Lumpur
- Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
- Malaysia
- Address
-
A-0-3, Jalan 12/144A, Taman Bukit Cheras
56000 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Malaysia
+60-123869325 www.YuArchitect.com