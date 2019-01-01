Your browser is out-of-date.

Geyser Repairs Centurion 0768620394 (No Call Out Fee)
Plumbers in Centurion, South Africa
Overview 4Projects (4) 3Offers (3) 3Ideabooks (3)
Reviews (3)
Services

  • geyser repairs centurion
  • geyser maintenance centurion
  • geyser installations centurion
Price/hr: $450

OFFERS

30% discount on pensioners 0768620394
Availability: Within a week
centurion
$5,950
Geyser Repairs Centurion 0768620394 (No Call Out Fee)
10% discount on all new geyser installations 07...
Availability: Within a week
centurion
$6,500
Geyser Repairs Centurion 0768620394 (No Call Out Fee)
10% discount for all homify customers
Availability: Within a week
Centurion
$401
Geyser Repairs Centurion 0768620394 (No Call Out Fee)

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    Centurion Plumbers 0768620394 (No Call Out Fee , All Areas)
    Centurion Plumbers 0768620394 (No Call Out Fee , All Areas)
    Centurion Geyser Plumbers & Electricians 0768620394 (No Call Out Fee)
    Centurion Geyser Plumbers & Electricians 0768620394 (No Call Out Fee)
    Geyser Repairs & Maintenance Centurion & Surroundings 0768620394
    Geyser Repairs & Maintenance Centurion & Surroundings 0768620394
    Geyser maintenance centurion
    Geyser maintenance centurion
    Geyser maintenance centurion
    +2
    Geyser maintenance centurion
    geyser installations We offer the following: Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drains Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes Unblocking of blocked drains Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves Geyser tripping problems Repairs to leaking toilets Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps Repairs to geyser overflow problems Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats Installation of Isolator Switches Repair to leaking or cracked baths Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser Supply and fitment of Geyserwise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumption Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers Services offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254) Leak Detection gey7.jpg geyser repairs PLUMBING SERVICES 24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs: We offer prompt service and immediate reaction; Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication; We have qualified and trained personnel; We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day; Our rates and tariffs are excellent; All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service; We guarantee our workmanship; We offer quality materials and parts; We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg. z16.jpg geyser maintenance ELECTRICAL SERVICES We offer a wide variety of electrical services like: Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding. Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches. Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches. We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.
    Service areas
    • Centurion
    • Centurion, South Africa
    Company awards
    5 awards
    Address
    142 south street , die hoewes ,centurion
    0163 Centurion, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-768620394 goodelec1.wixsite.com/geyserexperts/services-geyser-experts-gauteng
    Legal disclosure

    geyser installations

    We offer the following: 


    Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drainsRepairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysersRepairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipesUnblocking of blocked drainsRepair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valvesGeyser tripping problemsRepairs to leaking toiletsRepairs or replacement of leaking or broken tapsRepairs to geyser overflow problemsReplacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostatsInstallation of Isolator SwitchesRepair to leaking or cracked bathsDetecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyserSupply and fitment of Geyserwise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumptionSupply and fitment of Solar GeysersServices offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)Leak Detection




    geyser repairs

    PLUMBING SERVICES 

    24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs: 


    We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;We have qualified and trained personnel;We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;Our rates and tariffs are excellent;All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;We guarantee our workmanship;We offer quality materials and parts;We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.




    geyser maintenance

    ELECTRICAL SERVICES 

    We offer a wide variety of electrical services like: 


    Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding.Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches.Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches.We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.

    Reviews

    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    Good Plumbers in Centurion
    10 months ago
    Project date: June 2021
    Edit
    Centurion Plumbers Rooihuiskraal 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Plumbers Rooihuiskraal 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
    very happy with the team of Martin and Data for fixing my geyser on a christmas holiday
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: December 2019
    Edit
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    Good Geyser Repair Specialists in Centurion
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: December 2019
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
