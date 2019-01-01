geyser installations We offer the following: Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drains Repairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysers Repairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipes Unblocking of blocked drains Repair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valves Geyser tripping problems Repairs to leaking toilets Repairs or replacement of leaking or broken taps Repairs to geyser overflow problems Replacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostats Installation of Isolator Switches Repair to leaking or cracked baths Detecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyser Supply and fitment of Geyserwise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumption Supply and fitment of Solar Geysers Services offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254) Leak Detection gey7.jpg geyser repairs PLUMBING SERVICES 24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs: We offer prompt service and immediate reaction; Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication; We have qualified and trained personnel; We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day; Our rates and tariffs are excellent; All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service; We guarantee our workmanship; We offer quality materials and parts; We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg. z16.jpg geyser maintenance ELECTRICAL SERVICES We offer a wide variety of electrical services like: Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding. Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches. Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches. We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.

Service areas Centurion

Centurion, South Africa Company awards 5 awards Address 142 south street , die hoewes ,centurion

0163 Centurion, South Africa

South Africa

+27-768620394 goodelec1.wixsite.com/geyserexperts/services-geyser-experts-gauteng