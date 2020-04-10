The Cubilaris is an innovative motel consisting of 20 wooden room modules. We will be welcoming guests from April 10, 2020. Be the first to stay in our cozy motel. You have the choice to stay in one module (Cubi Classic, 15 m2) or in two modules (Cubi Suite, 30 m2). You will also receive a guest card for the Heidiland region with many discounts and ideas for activities. Bad Ragaz has a wide range of leisure activities as a health resort. Guests looking for peace and relaxation visit the Tamina Therme. More active guests play golf, tennis or take the nearby mountain railway to the Pizol skiing and hiking area. Check your luck in the game in the casino. You can reach the motel with your vehicle or the public bus (right in front of the door).