Reflections Jewelry
    • Reflections Jewelry is your one stop shop for watch repair, jewelry repair, custom jewelry, and custom grillz in the Houston and Katy area. Give us a call today!There’s no better way to really celebrate life’s special moments than with the right piece of jewelry. Our range of high quality jewlery services are the best way to make those special moments in life even more so. Our experienced and professional jewellers can provide a range of custom services, including custom design of jewlery and grillz, as well as repair and maintenance services too. Along with this, we also provide as a further range of related services, including offering piercings, watch repair and related services and even a scrap metal service. So, get that special piece of jewelry that you are after with us.

    • Jewelry
    • Jewelry store
    • Watch Repair
    • Jewelry Repair
    • Ear and Nose Piercings
    • Custom Jewelry
    • Custom Grillz
    • Scrap Metal
    • Katy, TX, USA
    5000 Katy Mills Circle C1530
    77494 Katy, TX, USA
    United States
    +1-3187922722 www.reflectionsjewelrystore.com
