Kenwingston Platz
Real Estate Agents in Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    • Kenwingston Platz is a mega project and is ideal for commercial and residential investment. Being a mixed freehold property creates an ideal environment for households and businesses. Give us a call and one of our experts will be glad to take you through the layout and help you make an informed decision. We look forward to serving you.

    Services
    Real estate developer
    Service areas
    Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    Address
    68, Jalan Taman Ibu Kota, Taman Ibukota
    53300 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
    Malaysia
    +60-166732514 kenwingstonplatzgombak.com
