For a low price, we can totally diagnose your appliance. Our service charge is FREE when you choose to have your San Jose appliance repaired by us. We’ll be glad to waive your diagnostic fee if you opt to carry out your appliance repair with Sparkle Appliance. Call us today!
- Services
- Appliance Repair
- Appliance Repair Near Me
- Appliance Repair Technician
- Service areas
- San Jose, CA, and USA
- Address
-
95112 San Jose, CA, USA
United States
+1-8882863120 sparkleappliance.com/ca/appliance-repair-san-jose