Main Location: 1320 Mountain Avenue, Norco, CA 92860 USA

Phone: +1 951-736-1076

Amber Waves is a breeder and broker that specializes in Registered African Pygmy Goats. We specialize in exports to the Middle Eastt from small to large shipments of pygmy goats. The Amber Waves Brand has a reputation for excellent pygmy goats and outstanding customer service. At Amber Waves, providing support for our clients is not business as usual, it is a passion borne out of love for what we do. Whether you are a novice with pygmy goats or a veteran breeder, you will find our over 64 years of combined experience valuable in raising and caring for your goats. All our customer receives lifetime support. Contact with us: +1 951-736-1076



