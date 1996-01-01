Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ax Image Group
Interior Designers & Decorators in Singapore
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 4Rm HDB Apartment @ Punggol East , Ax Image Group Ax Image Group Living room
    4Rm HDB Apartment @ Punggol East , Ax Image Group Ax Image Group Study/office
    4Rm HDB Apartment @ Punggol East , Ax Image Group Ax Image Group Living room
    +5
    4Rm HDB Apartment @ Punggol East

    AX Image was established in 1996 and is helmed by a team of dedicated

    & passionate interior design & renovation specialists. We are a full

    service interior design and renovation firm, having created & completed

    over 1000 residential and commercial properties in Singapore over the last 25

    years.  Our greatest motivation – handing over a beautiful, dream space to our clients.


    We incorporate creativity, pragmatism & functionality to suit

    your requirements. Any space transformation is an investment which we are

    dedicated to safe guarding. In that aspect, we approach all projects in with

    sincerity & integrity – that’s our promise to you. 


    AX Image Group (est. 1996)

    Crafting Dream Spaces  

    Services
    • interior design
    • renovation
    • commercial interior design
    • project management
    • residential interior design
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    408726 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-67024454 aximage.com.sg
      Add SEO element