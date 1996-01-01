AX Image was established in 1996 and is helmed by a team of dedicated

& passionate interior design & renovation specialists. We are a full

service interior design and renovation firm, having created & completed

over 1000 residential and commercial properties in Singapore over the last 25

years. Our greatest motivation – handing over a beautiful, dream space to our clients.





We incorporate creativity, pragmatism & functionality to suit

your requirements. Any space transformation is an investment which we are

dedicated to safe guarding. In that aspect, we approach all projects in with

sincerity & integrity – that’s our promise to you.





AX Image Group (est. 1996)

Crafting Dream Spaces