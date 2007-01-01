Hangzhou Dingkai Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd, established in 2007, is located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, in the southeast of China, near the Hangzhou International Airport.

Based on the continuing flourish of business, the company is committed to our own brand and insists on good quality.

Covering an area of 15,000 square meters, the company has 22 DTY machines.

Our main yarn products include polyester DTY yarn, polyester Sd yarn, high intermingled yarn, polyester raw material. They all meet the Grade A and Grade AA .

Our DTY yarn can be made with combination of Intermingle points – it can be Non-Intermingle (NIM) having 0 – 10 knots/meter or Semi-Intermingle (SIM) having 40 – 50 knots/meter or High-Intermingle (HIM) having 100 – 120 knots/meter.