Amber Waves is a breeder and broker that specializes in African Pygmy. Our customers range from local buyers wanting hand raised bottle babies to international clients that purchase large shipments. The Amber Waves brand has a reputation for excellent pygmy goats and outstanding customer experience. At Amber Waves, providing support for our clients is not business as usual, it is a passion borne out of love for what we do. Whether you are a novice with animals or a veteran breeder, you will find our over 64 years of combined experience valuable in raising and caring for your animals