Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bellaluxe Nail Care and Spa Ellicott City
General Contractors in Ellicott City, MD, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (30)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At Bellaluxe Nail Care and  Spa Ellicott City, Maryland, you will experience luxurious and modern services where the priority is to make sure you enjoy an amazing pedicure, manicure, or other service provided by our diverse and experienced technicians. In fact, our technicians regularly take classes in techniques, health and safety, and product knowledge to enhance the quality and safety of the services you receive. We pledge to provide the highest industry standards when it comes to your safety and comfort. This includes the use of pipe less pedicures to maintain the cleanest environment for your feet. A traditional pedicure basin is typically louder, and hard-piped as one piece. While there are cleaning procedures and regulations for the old basins, it is common for bacteria to grow inside the one-piece traditional basin. With our modern, pipe less pedicure basin, the entire basin is much easier to sanitize, and much quieter than traditional ones. You will appreciate the difference!


    Services
    • Nail salon
    • Spa
    • nail salon near me
    • nails and spa
    • upscale nail salon
    • spa and nails
    • sns nail salon
    Service areas
    Ellicott City, MD, USA
    Address
    9150 Baltimore National Pike #7
    21042 Ellicott City, MD, USA
    United States
    +1-4108422170 bellaluxenailsalonellicottcity.com

    Reviews

    Janice L
    EDIT: Stacy did my nails for my first ever manicure for an upcoming friend's wedding this weekend and they look just as I asked for! PROOF THAT MY RIGHT BIG TOE ISNT CROOKED and that the last place I went to did a bad job. The salon is very clean and big. They offer wine and soft drinks while you get my pedicure (not sure about manicure). And the massage chair felt amazing too. Only thing is they use the rasp on your feet. Next time I will probably ask to skip that. Stacy did my pedicure and it was so relaxing and she made me feel so comfortable! She is such a sweetheart too! She made my toenails look amazing! I plan to make a future appointment for my first manicure with her.
    10 days ago
    Katrina Baeder
    Stacy did my toes and she was excellent! Though the staff seem to be mostly Asian they did not just chatter to each other in a foreign language but spoke to their customers in English in a friendly way. My nails turned out beautifully and the prices are reasonable. I would definitely come here again.
    28 days ago
    J. Penn
    I enjoy Bellaluxe, however, prices seem high. Been coming here for a little while now and out of nowhere, I was charged for “shaping my nails”. If I’m paying $53+ for dip, I would expect for “shaping” to be part of the service. That’s a lot of money and to itemize small things like that, makes me feel like it’s not worth the money. I’ve never been charged to cut or file down my natural nails in the same shape they were when I walked in. I am a very understanding person but this doesn’t seem right. I’m curious what shape is included in the dip service because I do simple shapes like almond and square (seldomly)? Not to mention, it’s never told to me ahead of time.
    26 days ago
    Show all 30 reviews
      Add SEO element