At Bellaluxe Nail Care and Spa Ellicott City, Maryland, you will experience luxurious and modern services where the priority is to make sure you enjoy an amazing pedicure, manicure, or other service provided by our diverse and experienced technicians. In fact, our technicians regularly take classes in techniques, health and safety, and product knowledge to enhance the quality and safety of the services you receive. We pledge to provide the highest industry standards when it comes to your safety and comfort. This includes the use of pipe less pedicures to maintain the cleanest environment for your feet. A traditional pedicure basin is typically louder, and hard-piped as one piece. While there are cleaning procedures and regulations for the old basins, it is common for bacteria to grow inside the one-piece traditional basin. With our modern, pipe less pedicure basin, the entire basin is much easier to sanitize, and much quieter than traditional ones. You will appreciate the difference!



