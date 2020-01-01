Your browser is out-of-date.

THE LINE STUDIO
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Reviews (8)
    JAIN'S ABODE
    
    
    
    JAIN'S ABODE
    Residential Interior
    
    
    
    Residential Interior
    sethia abode
    
    
    
    sethia abode
    RENOVATION OF MASTER BEDROOM IN SALARPURIA SANCTITY
    
    
    
    RENOVATION OF MASTER BEDROOM IN SALARPURIA SANCTITY
    LINE STUDIO is more than an interior design company – it's a culture and a lifestyle, where the focus is not just about transforming spaces and moods but changing lives in the process as well. We focus on conceptual interior design, renovation as well as project management for interior design works & a total solution with our functionality expertise and skills.We delivers creative interior design solutions from all residential to office interior design environments. We provide clients with solutions that are aesthetically appealing & Client Satisfaction constitutes a major part to our company philosophy.
    Services
    • Home Renovation & Remodeling
    • House Plans
    • Kitchen Design
    • Kitchen Renovation & Remodeling
    • Landscape design
    • Space Planning
    • 3d Renderingg
    • floor plan
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Bengaluru, Karnataka, and India
    Address
    No.84, 3rd floor, Rukmini plaza, Dvg road, Basvangudi
    560004 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-9379486724 thelinestudio.in

    Reviews

    heinnakaj
    We are extremely pleased with the overall quality of work, wood work, finishing and the way the overall aesthetics have shaped up. The choice of colors, multiple highlights to break the monotony, convenience factors,Rubi was very easy to talk to, she understood the theme and taste I desired and took me to all the right places to select materials and fixtures
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: August 2020
