Stucco sealing can sometimes be necessary to prolong the life and rejuvenate the look of your stucco. However, don't let a company sell you on it if you do not need it. If your stucco is free from cracks and holes, it is possible that you will not need sealing. However, if you have damage, even damage that is not readily apparent to the eye, you should consider having a sealant on your stucco. After sealing your stucco, you can paint it any way that you chose.