Stucco Repair Los Angeles
Home Builders in Los Angeles, CA, USA
    Stucco sealing can sometimes be necessary to prolong the life and rejuvenate the look of your stucco. However, don't let a company sell you on it if you do not need it. If your stucco is free from cracks and holes, it is possible that you will not need sealing. However, if you have damage, even damage that is not readily apparent to the eye, you should consider having a sealant on your stucco. After sealing your stucco, you can paint it any way that you chose. 

    Service areas
    Los Angeles, CA, and USA
    Address
    3515 S Norton Ave
    90018 Los Angeles, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-3237651745 www.stuccorepairlosangeles.com

    Reviews

    Matt Morrissette
    Brian was responsive and contacted me immediately and provided pricing and availability for the same week. The team was scheduled within days, showed up early, and completed the work in just a couple hours. Highly recommend!
    about 1 year ago
    Monica Miranda
    I recently called Brian for stucco patch job I needed completed. He should up actually slightly early for our appointment and was very knowledgeable about the work we needed done. I found his prices to be competitive and definitely worth it with the customer service I received. If you need any stucco job big or small in LA. These are the guys to call.
    about 1 year ago
    Dionne Cooper
    They were all professionals. They came on time. Beautiful job. I will definitely use them again.
    about 1 year ago
