Elite Mixed Martial Arts—Atascocita
Reviews (13)
    • Established in 1993, Elite MMA is a martial arts school that was founded on the philosophy of teamwork.

    There is no one person that makes Elite MMA great, it is a team of many talented and caring instructors and students that make Elite MMA the best.

    Martial arts and life are like this as well. At Elite MMA, we want our students to have access to seasoned and accomplished coaches from the variety of specialties which make up martial arts.

    We pride ourselves on having some of the nicest facilities in the country combined with a large staff of experienced instructors. We have multiple locations in the greater Houston area with classes for men, women and kids.

    Our programs include mixed martial arts, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and more. Inside and outside the school, we strive to follow the Golden Rule: Treat others like you would like to be treated. With this philosophy we minimize injuries, develop friendships and grow together.

    Visit one of our four locations for a complimentary tour or call or contact us today to get started!

    Services
    Mixed Martial Arts Gym
    Service areas
    Humble, TX, USA
    Address
    5360 FM 1960 Suite B
    77346 Humble, TX, USA
    United States
    +1-8323581065 www.elite-mma.com/atascocita

    Reviews

    TaLor Fairs
    Great coaching, great environment. Wide range of knowledge to learn from! Would highly recommend to anyone looking to get into Mixed Martial Arts.
    about 1 month ago
    Marcita Galindez
    Coaches are phenomenal! They really make this location work. They are patient with the kids and show them the right amount of love and discipline to keep them excited to keep coming back to learn different techniques.
    6 months ago
    Sonia Santos
    I am a 44-year old female who originally signed up for a crash course on self-defense. I found learning the art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu to be extremely overwhelming; however, Jon, Aidan, Brian and Melody are very helpful. At the start of it all, I left each day feeling defeated as I struggled to remember all that was taught to me by different instructors and students. To add to that: my whole body hurt in places that I never knew existed. My knuckles hurt, my ankles hurt, my toes burned, my hips hurt, my abs hurt...E V E R Y T H I N G H U R T! But I vowed to show up sore, regardless of how I was feeling, and I went home each night and recorded notes on all the positions and techniques taught and practiced in class. After 2 months, things slowly started to make sense to me. I appreciate Jon's redirection and guidance when it came to working on effective techniques versus allowing me to just go through the motions. He strives to push you so that you can improve incrementally. I can still hear his voice, "Change comes from uncomfortable places!" He made an effort to deliver what I wanted out of the class(es). I also took the cardio-kickboxing class before the Jiu Jitsu class, which is such a fun way to get warmed-up. While I was older than most, the other students were like big brothers: encouraging, playful, and protective. I can say that the increase in my mental awareness and physical stamina is quite rewarding. I wish I would have learned the art when I was younger. I have now relocated to another state and am in search for a similar program with a fun, welcoming, family environment.
    3 months ago
