Established in 1993, Elite MMA is a martial arts school that was founded on the philosophy of teamwork.

There is no one person that makes Elite MMA great, it is a team of many talented and caring instructors and students that make Elite MMA the best.

Martial arts and life are like this as well. At Elite MMA, we want our students to have access to seasoned and accomplished coaches from the variety of specialties which make up martial arts.

We pride ourselves on having some of the nicest facilities in the country combined with a large staff of experienced instructors. We have multiple locations in the greater Houston area with classes for men, women and kids.

Our programs include mixed martial arts, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and more. Inside and outside the school, we strive to follow the Golden Rule: Treat others like you would like to be treated. With this philosophy we minimize injuries, develop friendships and grow together.

Visit one of our four locations for a complimentary tour or call or contact us today to get started!