For the City of Calgary, a cross connection is any temporary, permanent
or potential water connection between a drinking water system and any
source containing non-drinking water or any other potential
contamination substance from which backflow may occur. Improper plumbing
or cross connections can contaminate the public drinking water supply,
making testing an essential check on residential and commercial clients.
- Services
- cross connection and water backflow test
- Service areas
- Calgary, AB, Canada
- Address
-
235105 Wrangler Drive
T1X 0K3 Calgary, AB, Canada
Canada
+1-4035213645 www.crossconnectiontest.ca