Cross Connection Testing
General Contractors in Calgary, AB, Canada
    • For the City of Calgary, a cross connection is any temporary, permanent

    or potential water connection between a drinking water system and any

    source containing non-drinking water or any other potential

    contamination substance from which backflow may occur. Improper plumbing

    or cross connections can contaminate the public drinking water supply,

    making testing an essential check on residential and commercial clients.

    Services
    cross connection and water backflow test
    Service areas
    Calgary, AB, Canada
    Address
    235105 Wrangler Drive
    T1X 0K3 Calgary, AB, Canada
    Canada
    +1-4035213645 www.crossconnectiontest.ca
