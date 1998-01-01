Your browser is out-of-date.

NAIAD Irrigation Systems
Landscape Designers in Calgary, AB, Canada
Reviews (20)
    Sprinkler Installation, NAIAD Irrigation Systems
    Sprinkler Installation

    Naiad Irrigation has been providing irrigation installation and repair

    services in the Calgary area since 1998. We have since grown into

    Calgary’s favorite irrigation and underground water system specialists.

    Our formula – a passion for a job well done while offering the best

    value possible for our services.

    Services
    • Irrigation maintenance
    • sprinkler system activation
    • irrigation blowout
    • irrigation repair
    • cross connection testing
    Service areas
    Calgary, AB, and Canada
    Company awards
    Best of Calgary—Homestars
    Address
    Bay 21, 235105 Wrangler Drive
    T1X 0K3 Calgary, AB, Canada
    Canada
    +1-4036183767 www.naiadirrigation.ca

    Reviews

    Teresa A.
    We hired Naiad Irrigation to do the annual cross- control inspection on our in-floor heating system. As always, it was very easy to book the appointment, and the young man who came to do the work was prompt and courteous. I appreciated the reminder email as well as texts letting me know that the young man was on his way. I’m also grateful for the monthly pre- payment plan, which made the process even easier. We’ve used Naiad for many years for our annual irrigation blow-out, and have always been very pleased with their service. I’m happy to recommend them.
    2 months ago
    Laurie Munro
    We are delighted with the level and quality of service that Naiad provides. Naiad's technicians are always friendly and efficient in their checks. It is great to find a company that you can rely on year after year. We will continue to use and recommend Naiad.
    over 1 year ago
    Dean Morrison
    Reliable service, easy on-line booking and great customer service. Have referred NAIAD to many family and friends. Consistent, reliable service, year after year. Competitive pricing. Reserve ahead and forget about it. I set my calendar reminder to turn off the water and that's it, Naiad shows up on time every time.
    7 months ago
    Show all 20 reviews
