Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ASAP RESTORATION and REMODELING
Plumbers in Los Angeles, CA, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Water damage
New project
  • Go Premium


    • A.S.A.P.

    Restoration & Remodeling is Licensed Bonded and fully Insured servicing

    the greater Los Angeles area. We provide service and workmanship with

    “old-time” values! A.S.A.P Restoration & Remodeling is equipped with

    experience and the knowledge to help you glide over the trauma and hassle of

    the damage as convenient as possible, to include working with your insurance

    adjuster while providing you with professionally made Xactimate estimate /

    Invoice for your Insurance Claim. 

    Service areas
    • Water damage estoration
    • mold remediation
    • fire damage restoration
    • lead abatement
    • mold inspection
    • Los Angeles, CA, USA
    Address
    16143 Valerio st
    91406 Los Angeles, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-8188087530 www.asap-restoration.com

    Reviews

    Gary Fraser
    Excellent water damage restoration service. It wasn't easy job, my home was pretty damaged from water, but they did fantastic job in very quick time and at very reasonable costs. I would highly recommend ASAP Restoration and Remodeling!
    8 months ago
    Jason Kramer
    They shoved up in quick time and resolved issues caused by water damage. They were great to work with and final price was more than acceptable. Thanks guys! Will recommend ASAP Restoration and Remodeling!
    8 months ago
    Terence Porter
    I used this service in two occasions and I am completely satisfied with their work quality and price. I highly recommend ASAP Restoration and Remodeling!
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element