Mr. Dhaneshwar Remtiya is a profound 3D Designer with more than 14 years of industrial experience. He specializes in 3D Max, V-ray, Corona Render, VR Image, Architectural 3D of interiors and exteriors along with 360 image rendering. He also has his expertise in photoshop and post production rendering.
- Services
- Architectural 3d
- Interior 3d
- 360 3d
- 3D Max
- Corona Render
- VR Image
- Architectural 3D of interiors and exteriors along with 360 image rendering
- Service areas
- Udaipur, Rajasthan, and India
- Address
-
Udaipur
313001 Udaipur, Rajasthan, India
India
+91-9660060988 dr3ddesign.wix.com/dhaneshwar